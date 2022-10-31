Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.93-$12.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.93-12.03 EPS.

Linde Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $349.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

