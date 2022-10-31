Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.93-12.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.91. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.93-$12.03 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 2.9 %

Linde stock traded up $8.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 12.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 105.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Linde by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.