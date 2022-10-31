Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.93-$12.03 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 2.9 %

LIN stock traded up $8.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.80. 2,249,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.91 and a 200-day moving average of $295.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.