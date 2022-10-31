Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF remained flat at $11.92 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.04. Lion has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

