Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $543,942.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $66.82 million and approximately $543,942.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.54 or 0.31913328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012464 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,558,277 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

