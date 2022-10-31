Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.80. Livent has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Livent by 670.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 16.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

