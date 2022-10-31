LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 14.5% in October

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LIXIL Price Performance

Shares of JSGRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

