LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 14.5% in October

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LIXIL Price Performance
Shares of JSGRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $54.91.
About LIXIL
