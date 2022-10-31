LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 66,523 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

