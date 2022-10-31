Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 529,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

LITT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,559. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

