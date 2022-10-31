Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to CHF 60

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 66 to CHF 60 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $87.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Logitech International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

