London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.3 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LDNXF traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. 9,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

