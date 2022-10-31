Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,495 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $96,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 191,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,131. The stock has a market cap of $322.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

