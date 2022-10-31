Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Agilent Technologies worth $82,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,327.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,599. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

