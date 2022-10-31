Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $134,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.62.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.50. 98,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.36 and its 200-day moving average is $331.33. The stock has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

