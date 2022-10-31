Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 84,994 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,623 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,994 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $88,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $61.98. 80,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,103. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

