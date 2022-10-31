Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $451.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

GOOGL traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.83. 884,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,292,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

