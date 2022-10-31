Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $76,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,704. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

