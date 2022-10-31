Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 885,697 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885,697 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $56,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

