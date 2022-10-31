Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,424 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Broadcom worth $233,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $471.83. 72,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,710. The company has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

