Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 594,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.19. 119,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

