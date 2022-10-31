Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 228,139 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,139 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $213,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 689,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,377,000 after buying an additional 144,257 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $1,480,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

KO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.96. 273,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,708,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

