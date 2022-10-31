Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 992,141 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 992,141 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $118,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,725,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 315,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,649,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

