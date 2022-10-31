Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.74.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.48 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

