Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.97.

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

