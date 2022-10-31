LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.01. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.