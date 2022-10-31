LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $242.27. 35,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

