LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $994,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.66. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,152. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.42. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

