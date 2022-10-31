LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.08. 8,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,182,887. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

