LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $2.23 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.77 on Monday, reaching $659.98. 4,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,626. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $621.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

