Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 551,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 2.8 %

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,009. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.