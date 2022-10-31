Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 551,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Down 2.8 %
Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,009. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
