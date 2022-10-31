Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 5483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 16,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

