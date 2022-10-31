Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 4.7 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $449.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 62.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.