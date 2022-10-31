MagnetGold Price Hits $0.86 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004219 BTC on popular exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $240.72 million and $8,444.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,381.19 or 0.31283303 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012216 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

