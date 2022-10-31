Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $354.22 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $354.22 million and $93,924.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,383.31 or 1.00015708 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004156 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00044634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004858 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00253389 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005722 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,246.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

