MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MMYT stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3,604.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

