Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $916.96 on Major Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Maker has a total market capitalization of $896.45 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $916.96 or 0.04424073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,634.73 or 0.32045724 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

