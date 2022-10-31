Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.73. 157,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

