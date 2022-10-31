Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $62.86. 2,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

