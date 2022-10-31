Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $1,535,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

