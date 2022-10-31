Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

FTEC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,676. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66.

