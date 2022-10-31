Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after buying an additional 504,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 141,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FUTY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,820. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.