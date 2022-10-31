Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.4% in the second quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

