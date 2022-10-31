Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.