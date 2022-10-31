Materion (MTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY22 guidance at $5.50-5.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.50-$5.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

