Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 70,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 81,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MEC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. 21,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $136.54 million, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEC shares. TheStreet lowered Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

