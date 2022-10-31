McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,352. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day moving average of $250.40.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

