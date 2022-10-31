McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $285.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

MCD stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $274.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

