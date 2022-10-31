McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. 11,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $173.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

