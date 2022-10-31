Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.82 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MPW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,158,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,480,568. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $253,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

