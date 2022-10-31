Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.03. 35,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

