Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.